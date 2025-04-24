Police probe second killing in a week in Mijas after body found burnt and bound

Juan Cano Malaga Thursday, 24 April 2025, 09:27 | Updated 09:35h. Compartir

The Guardia Civil is investigating another killing in Mijas, the second in just 48 hours. Police officers discovered the body of a man showing signs of having been bound and set alight in a hard-to-access ravine near the Calaburras lighthouse.

According to sources, he had a hood over or next to his head, in addition to the signs of violence on his body.

This is the second potential homicide case in Mijas this week, following the shooting in Calahonda, when a young British man in his 30s was shot dead as he was leaving a football match.