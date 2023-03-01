Fuengirola shows off its Holy Week heritage with inaugural exhibiton

The cultural initiative, organised in conjunction with the brotherhoods that maintain the iconic religious images that are paraded through the streets during Easter, will include elaborate gowns, silverware, instruments and embroidered banners and flags

As a prelude to the town's Holy Week celebrations, Fuengirola will host the first Enseres Cofrades exhibition at the municipal museum from Friday 3 until Thursday 30 March.

The cultural initiative, which is organised in conjunction with the different brotherhoods that maintain the iconic religious images that are paraded through the streets during Easter, will present part of the heritage of these groups. This will include the elaborate gowns worn by the images of the Virgin, along with silverware, instruments and embroidered banners and flags used during the elaborate parades, as well as a collection of colourful old posters announcing previous years' festivities, among other things.

The exhibition will be inaugurated at 8pm on Friday by the President of the Association of Brotherhoods, Antonio Blanco, and the town's mayor, Ana Mula, who said that the initiative had become a reality for the first time due to the commitment of the four main brotherhoods in the town.

The exhibition can be visited from Tuesday to Friday from 5pm until 9pm, while on weekends and holidays, it can be viewed from 10am until 2pm, and from 5pm until 9pm.

The museum is closed on Mondays.