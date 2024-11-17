Dead body found inside sailboat that ran aground on Costa del Sol

The sailboat was stranded near the Rey de España promenade in Fuengirola.

Europa Press Malaga Sunday, 17 November 2024, 07:48

The dead body of a person has been found inside a sailing boat that ran aground in Fuengirola on Spain's Costa del Sol on Friday. An investigation has already been opened to clarify the circumstances of death.

The discovery was made at around when the 112 Andalucía emergency number received calls that a sailboat that had a broken mast and had run aground near the Rey de España promenade in Fuengirola.

The fire brigade, maritime rescue service, Local Police, National Police and Guardia Civil were alerted and when they entered the sailboat they found the lifeless body of a person. According to the Opinión de Málaga newspaper, it was that of a 56-year-old German, whose body showed no visible signs of violence.