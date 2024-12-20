Fuengirola champions support for Cudeca’s ‘Hearts that Care’ campaign

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Friday, 20 December 2024, 09:30

Fuengirola has joined the latest campaign to support the Cudeca palliative care foundation by encouraging the residents of the municipality to collaborate with #SoyCorazónCudeca, which aims to raise 125,000 euros to attend to 211 more patients in 2025. The initiative was announced by social welfare councillor Cristina Bornao, and the head of assistance of the Cudeca Foundation, Rafael Gómez.

"Today we present this Cudeca initiative, 'Hearts that Care', which it is currently carrying out, an emergency campaign through which the residents of Fuengirola are encouraged to collaborate," Bornao said,

"Cudeca does an exceptional job in Malaga and also in our municipality. It is an entity that not only cares for, accompanies and offers specialised palliative care to patients with cancer or other diseases that are in an advanced or terminal stage, but also offers support to family members. It is for this reason that Fuengirola town hall will always give support for the important social work that it carries out,” she added.

For his part, Rafael Gómez, explained that the number of patients treated annually has almost doubled in the last decade, from 1,013 to 1,902. Despite its efforts, they are struggling to meet the growing demand, and by the end of 2024, it is estimated that 211 more people will require their care.

"This increase is an emergency and an urgent challenge that Cudeca and the community must face to ensure that no one is left without the care they need," he said.

Gómez pointed out that “Cudeca was born in Fuengirola in 1992”, and he applauded the “support always shown by the people of Fuengirola”.

The campaign will be active until the end of January 2025 and donations can be made on www.soycorazoncudeca.org, Bizum (07761), through the La Caixa bank account number - ES11 2100 9032 3722 0010 8366, or in person at any of Cudeca’s shops.