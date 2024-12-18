Migas in Malaga: Restaurants and ventas in the province where you can enjoy this winter warmer by a roaring fire

Javier Almellones Malaga Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 05:58 | Updated 06:08h.

Sooner or later the cold weather puts in an appearance in Malaga province for the winter. With any cold front the fireplaces in the province's most traditional restaurants and taverns are lit to welcome customers. In many of them it is also the ideal time to savour the best comfort foods such as 'migas', a fried-breadcrumb dish of humble origins associated with cold, rainy days. Teaming up this type of food with a roaring fire is a gastronomic pairing few could resist from December to February. Here are some of those places where migas and a good fireplace in the dining room are not found lacking on these wintry days.

1 Antequera La Yedra

Migas by the fireplace at the legendary La Yedra venta.

This is one of the most traditional restaurants in Malaga province. At the foot of the Sierra de las Cabras mountain range, days before winter, when the temperatures drop, it is time to light the fireplace and savour its 'migas completas' (fried breadcrumbs with other ingredients added). In this inn, which also has a hotel, they go to town on these dishes as much as many others on their menu, where tradition is not at odds with quality or good presentation. It is one of the oldest inns in the province, dating back to 1948.

2 Benagalbón, Rincón de la Victoria La Chalaúra

Migas benalbinas is one of La Chalaúra's specialties.

In the corner of Malaga that is Rincón de la Victoria there are several restaurants that still make 'migas benalbinas', the nickname of this village that was once the most important town in the municipality. Among them is the one located just off the main road, known for its grilled meats but also for being one of the most committed to Malaga cuisine. As well as a good 'gazpachuelo' (a hot version of gazpacho that comes with extra ingredients) or a gamey dish from the surrounding hills (Los Montes), there is no shortage of migas with pork loin, chorizo, fried peppers and oranges, among other ingredients. In the main dining area you can warm up by the fireplace.

3 Valle de Abdalajís Los Atanores

This is how migas is served at Los Atanores.

Oranges and pomegranates usually accompany the migas at this restaurant in Valle de Abdalajís, known for its commitment to the most traditional gastronomy since its very beginnings. With a good crusty bread that is also made in Valle de Abdalajís, the migas are cooked over a low heat with small pieces of 'chorizo' and 'zurrapa de lomo' (pork loin sausage). The 'colorá' lard (the orange colour comes from using paprika) makes this dish more creamy. Before serving, other ingredients such as fried eggs or more chorizo are added on the side. They can be ordered simply with oranges and pomegranates, plus the pork-based ingredients necessary to give flavour and texture to the breadcrumbs, as a complete dish. The restaurant has a large fireplace in its dining area.

4 Alhaurín el Grande Los Morenos

This dish is one of the most requested on cold days in Los Morenos.

In the Guadalhorce valley there are also many options where you can enjoy traditional migas relatively close to the fireplace. One of the best examples is Los Morenos venta, which is also one of the oldest in the area with over 50 years of history. There, in its cosy dining room with a splendid fireplace, you can enjoy migas during the coldest months of the year, which are as traditional as they are tasty.

5 Comares Atalaya

Migas on a table near the fireplace at the Atalaya restaurant.

This restaurant, located just before entering the village of Comares, has two fireplaces to give warmth and atmosphere to all corners of the dining room. As such customers get to enjoy not only a pleasant temperature indoors, but also two other fundamental attractions to be found in this locale. Firstly, the panoramic views that live up to the tourist slogan of the locality as the 'balcón de la Axarquía'. Then there's the traditional gastronomy of the area, which includes recipes such as migas. To these must be added other essential dishes from the local cuisine, such as 'chivo al ajillo' (roasted goat kid in garlic), 'carrillada' (pork cheeks) or 'leche frita' (fried milk curd).

6 Antigua Venta de Alfarnate

A feast at the Antigua Venta de Alfarnate. Ricardo Pastor

It is one of the oldest eateries in Andalucía. In fact, it is centuries old, although it is difficult to know in which year it was founded. However, those who have visited this place know perfectly well that one of the star dishes is the 'huevos a lo bestia', which is a generous portion of traditional migas, accompanied by a generous piece of pork loin, chorizo, black pudding and fried peppers. To top it all off, a couple of eggs are served to give the name to this typical Malaga winter dish. It is best to book a table near the fireplace to best enjoy it.

7 Casabermeja Ventorrillo Patascortas

A spectacular fireplace presides over the central hall of Ventorrillo Patascortas.

Located opposite the Zambra mountain slopes linking Antequera to Malaga, a name used by Miguel de Cervantes in his writings, this old coaching inn is one of the ideal places to take shelter from the cold at this time of year. For one thing there is a sizeable fireplace in the centre of the dining room. Secondly, one of its most famous dishes is its migas, which are cooked the old-fashioned way with a great deal of patience and the heat of the firewood. It is a combination that attracts many diners in the colder months of the year in search of the most genuine gastronomy of the Montes de Málaga.

8 Montes de Málaga Venta Galwey

Venta Galwey. Ricardo Pastor

On the winding road that links Malaga with Colmenar there are many restaurants where there is no shortage of migas or a good fireplace. It is not always easy to choose, but if you have to choose, tradition does not usually fail. That is why a good option is the one known as Venta Galwey, located at a crossroads between the Montes de Málaga and the village of Comares. There the fireplace is almost as generous as the portion of migas that is usually served on the coldest days of the year.

9 Atajate, Serranía de Ronda Audalázar

Migas in Audalázar.

In the Serranía de Ronda there are many options for enjoying genuine migas. As well as various roadside ventas, there are also restaurants where it is easy to find them at this time of year. Then there are some where there is a fireplace close by, as is the case of the Audalázar restaurant in Atajate, the least inhabited village in the Ronda area that nevertheless boasts a good range of restaurants.

More options...

Fortunately, in inland Malaga province there are many other places where on the coldest days of the year you can enjoy migas by the fire. These include La Venta Pedro, La Romana and La Posada (Casabermeja), El Detalle, Puerto del León and El Pinar (Montes de Málaga), Cortijo San Antonio (Casarabonela), La Posada del Tempranillo (Alameda), Caserío San Benito (Antequera), El Navasillo (Parauta), Mesón La Sierra (Atajate), Talillas and El Cortijuelo (Villanueva del Trabuco), Posada del Conde (Ardales), Posada del Bandolero (El Borge), El Caserón de Guaro (Periana), San Isidro (Antequera), Rivita (Jorox, Alozaina) or Los Brocales (Torremolinos).