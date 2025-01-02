One person wounded in a shooting at the Real Club de Pádel de Marbella car park

A man has been shot and wounded in a shooting that took place in the car park of the Real Club de Pádel de Marbella. The victim was shot several times in the lower extremities.

The incident happened at 2.35pm this Thursday 2 January. The perpetrator, who is described as 1.80 m tall and of strong build, wearing a tight-fitting black tracksuit, opened fire on the victim, who was in the club's car park.

The wounded man, of Arab origin and German nationality, was shot three times from the waist down. The bullets were small calibre projectiles, which suggests that it could be a warning.

After the shooting, the alleged attacker fled on a motorbike. National and Local Police forces carried out a rapid deployment in the area, but so far all their efforts have been in vain. No one has been arrested so far.

Police forces are investigating whether the shooting is related to the one that happened on Christmas Eve, when a man of Arab origin was shot in the leg. For the investigating officers that shooting incident was also interpreted as a warning.