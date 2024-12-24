Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Foreign man seriously wounded in Christmas Eve shooting in Marbella
112 incident

Foreign man seriously wounded in Christmas Eve shooting in Marbella

The victim was rushed to hospital after the incident outside a pharmacy this Tuesday morning

Irene Quirante / Juan Cano

Irene Quirante / Juan Cano

Malaga

Tuesday, 24 December 2024, 14:26

A new shooting has left one person injured in Marbella. The incident happened this Tuesday (24 December), near the entrance to a pharmacy on Avenida de las Naciones Unidas next to the Cristamar shopping centre, according to police sources. The victim, a German man of Arab origin, was wounded in the leg after being hit by at least one of the bullets.

The emergency services received several calls at around 11.30am alerting them to the shooting, which caused panic among passers-by in the area. According to sources consulted by SUR, it seems that the perpetrator fired several shots and then fled in a car.

Following the shooting in the street, several people who were in the area tried to take refuge, fleeing in the confusion. The victim was apparently found inside the shopping centre, where he had tried to hide. He left a trail of blood in his wake.

Following the incident, an extensive search operation was set up involving the National Police and the Local Police. The Guardia Civil and the 061 health services were also alerted by 112 Andalucía operators. After stabilising the injured man on a stretcher, he was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

This latest incident involving firearms has led to the opening of an investigation by the National Police force, which is trying to clarify twhat happened. It seems that 22 calibre bullet cases were found at the scene.

