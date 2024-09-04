Costa del Sol set to record the highest temperatures in Spain today

Juan Soto Malaga Wednesday, 4 September 2024, 11:47 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga province is set to record the highest temperatures in Spain today.

While 18 Spanish provinces are under yellow and amber weather warnings for rain and storms, Malaga will have the opposite issue. The province will record a maximum temperature of 33 degrees this Wednesday 4 September, only surpassed by Cordoba (with 35 degrees); Badajoz, Murcia and Seville (with 34 degrees). Granada, will also record 33 degrees, according to national weather agency Aemet.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province shows partly cloudy or clear skies, with intervals of morning low clouds along the coast. Minimum temperatures will fall; while maximum temperatures will rise in the area of Malaga city, drop in the north of the province and remain unchanged throughout the rest of the province. There will be light winds inland, predominantly from the north. There will also be a moderate westerly wind on the coast, turning easterly at the end of the day.

Meanwhile, the whole of the Balearic Islands is under an amber weather warning for rain and storms; with amber warnings for rain and yellow for storms in Tarragona (Catalonia); Castellón and Valencia (Valencia).

The remaining warnings for rain and storms will be in Huesca, Teruel and Zaragoza (Aragon); Burgos and Soria (Castilla y León); Albacete, Cuenca and Guadalajara (Castilla-La Mancha); Barcelona and Lleida (Catalonia); Altiplano de Murcia and Vega del Segura (Region of Murcia); Ibérica riojana (La Rioja); and Alicante (Valencia). Gerona (Catalonia) will also have a warning for rain and storms.

The Aemet forecasts instability over most of the north-eastern part of Spain and the Balearic Islands. Cloudy or overcast skies with showers and thunderstorms can be expected from the early hours in northeast Spain and the far east, which will extend to the Balearic Islands.

According to Aemet, these showers are likely to become heavy, especially in southern Catalonia, eastern Aragon, the Balearic Islands and the north, as well as the coast of Valencia, where they could become very heavy or persistent. The rainfall is expected to lesson throughout the day.

Less heavy rainfall is also expected in the Cantabrian area and northern Galicia, although it will be heavier the further east one goes, and significant accumulations may occur in the far east of the Bay of Biscay. In the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms are forecast to spread to the extreme southeast of the country, where they could also be locally heavy.

Canary Islands should expect strong winds, while westerly winds will sweep across the southwest of the country, the Strait of Gibraltar and Alboran sea. There will be northerly and easterly winds in the rest of the Mediterranean areas, and northerly winds in the rest.