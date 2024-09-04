Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Mallorca is under a severe storm weather warning EFE
British hiker dead and another missing as wild storms batter the Balearic Islands
British hiker dead and another missing as wild storms batter the Balearic Islands

The area is under yellow and amber weather warnings for heavy rain and storms this Wednesday

Colpisa

Mallorca

Wednesday, 4 September 2024, 11:43

One person has died and another is missing in a mountainous region of Mallorca as rain and storms batter the Balearic island.

Both were hiking in the Torrent de Pareis, in the Tramuntana mountain range on Tuesday 3 September, according to Guardia Civil. This Wednesday (4 September), the area is under yellow and amber weather warnings for heavy storms.

A group of five people had gone on an excursion to this area of the island, police said. A 32-year-old Brit died, with the missing person also British. A third person was rescued on Tuesday and the rest managed to reach safety.

Balearic Islands president Marga Prohens announced she cancelled a trip she had scheduled for Wednesday to Perpignan, on the occasion of the 700th anniversary of the death of King Sanç, due to the storms.

The 112 emergency service is working with the victim's family and friends and is urging people to be extremely cautious under the current weather warnings.

