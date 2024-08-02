Malaga records hottest 'hellish' night of the year

Almudena Nogués Friday, 2 August 2024, 10:18 | Updated 10:44h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Meteorologists in Spain call them "noches infernales" - hellish nights. And, as their name suggests, they can be difficult to cope with and make sleep difficult. Last night, to the surprise of many, Malaga province experienced one of them. "This early morning of 2 August has been the hottest so far of summer 2024 in Malaga city: the temperature has hovered around 31-33C. We'll have to see if we break the record for the highest overnight minimum temperature", said José Luis Escudero on his SUR blog 'Tormentas y Rayos' (storms and lightning).

The term 'hellish night' describes periods when mercury stays above 30C. Until a few decades ago, this phenomenon was concentrated in the global south and warmer parts of the world. However, in recent years, these torrid and unbearable nights have begun to be recorded in higher latitudes, even reaching areas of the Iberian Peninsula and the Canary Islands.

And after a difficult night, the bad news is that the day will not bring any relief from the h igh temperatures. If yesterday, Thursday, the heat in Malaga was suffocating with temperatures above 40C in several parts of the province (Álora in the Guadalhorce valley recorded at 44.2 degrees), the outlook for today, Friday, will be no better. In fact, the State Meteorological Agency has extended the amber warning until 2 August - and it will be activated again between 1pm and 9pm. It will affect Malaga city, the Guadalhorce valley area, the Costa del Sol and Axarquia, with a forecast for maximum temperatures of 39C which could exceed 40 degrees in inland areas.

How long will the intense heat last? The good news is that there are only a few hours remaining: the thermometers will drop tomorrow, Saturday. In Malaga city, the drop will be around 8C, from a maximum of 38 degrees to around 30. The minimum temperatures will also ease (from 28C to 23 degrees on Sunday). "The hot 'terral' wind will clear in the early hours of Saturday morning and will give us a break this weekend. The sea water temperature at the moment is 24.3 degrees, tomorrow Saturday it will get cooler," concluded Escudero.