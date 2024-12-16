Malaga, Marbella, Mijas and Estepona each gain more than 10,000 residents in last five years

Cristina Vallejo Malaga Monday, 16 December 2024, 11:22

The Costa del Sol's population has grown by more than 50,000 people in the past five years, according to the latest official figures. Malaga city is the most populated locality in the province with 591,637 inhabitants according to the Spain's national statistics institute (INE), based on the official padrón (or census) on 1 January this year.

Malaga city's population is then followed by Marbella, with 159,000 residents; Mijas (93,302); Vélez-Málaga (85,990); Fuengirola (85,598); and Estepona (78,413). But if instead of ranking the municipalities of the province by number of inhabitants, SUR ranks them by population growth over the past five years, and since 2019, the ranking is somewhat different.

Malaga city continues to appear in first place, with a population increase of around 17,000 people. Next comes Marbella, which has gained 15,614 residents in the past five years, while Mijas' population has grown by 10,560 people.

It is from this point that changes in the ranking appear, with Estepona emerging, adding 10,127 more residents. The population of Benalmádena grew by more than 9,500 people, according to the statistics, while Fuengirola and Rincón de la Victoria each gained more than 5,000 people. The municipality that lags behind is Vélez-Málaga, which added just 4,347 more inhabitants since 2019.

Meanwhile, at the opposite end of the spectrum is Ronda, with its population decreasing by 426 inhabitants in the past five years to 33,451. Archidona has 200 fewer residents than in 2019, as does Cómpeta, the data shows.

In Malaga province, the number of inhabitants in the past five years grew by more than 111,000, according to INE figures, to reach 1.77 million. This means that the four towns in the province that have registered growth of over 10,000 inhabitants in the past five years, Malaga, Marbella, Mijas and Estepona, account for almost half of the population growth registered in the province as a whole. If the figure for Benalmádena is included, where almost 10,000 new residents since 2019 are registered, the five municipalities that have registered the most new residents in the last five years account for 56% of all the population growth in Malaga province.

In percentage terms

In percentage terms, Casares is the Malaga municipality where the population has grown the most: in the past five years it has seen its population increase by 30%, to 8,486 inhabitants, after gaining 1,971 residents. Casares is followed by Ojén and Torrox, with a 25% increase, to 4,682 and 21,583 residents, respectively.

Among the municipalities with more than 25,000 inhabitants, the one where population has grown the most in percentage terms is Coín (16%, which is an increase of more than 3,600 inhabitants). Meanwhile, of the larger municipalities, the ones that have recorded the largest population increases in percentage terms are Estepona and Benalmádena, with increases of around 14%, while in Mijas the rise is 12.75%. Marbella and Rincón de la Victoria registered a population growth around 10%.

These are all municipalities in which population growth has exceeded the average for Malaga province: the population increase of 111,351 inhabitants in the past five years results in a percentage increase of 6.7%.