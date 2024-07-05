Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Work starts on new metro tunnel in Malaga city centre
SUR in English

Malaga

Friday, 5 July 2024, 12:44

After several weeks preparing the area around El Corte Inglés and changing the road layout, work started on Wednesday to dig a new tunnel for the city's metro. Going north (eventually as far as the Hospital Civil), the new stretch will be built using the cut-and-cover technique, in which a trench is excavated and then roofed over.

The first phase of the work is expected to take at least two and a half years, although this could be altered in the case of archaeological excavations being required or other unexpected delays.

A second cutting machine is to be brought in to start work further up the line in September. The first phase of this extension of the current Línea 2 will run from Guadalmedina station outside El Corte Inglés and follow Calle Hilera to a station on Calle Santa Elena.

