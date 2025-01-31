Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Wild boar finds its way into the historic Baños del Carmen in Malaga
Environment

The animal was discovered among the weeds in the park by a dog; local residents and restaurant workers had already seen it on several occasions

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Málaga

Friday, 31 January 2025, 13:38

Malaga city has another wild boar encounter to report, this time among the undergrowth of what will one day be the Pedregalejo park in Malaga, next to the historic Baños del Carmen site. The animal was discovered by Leo, a dog that was walking in the park, alongside its owner, businessman Carlos Mota. Leo discovered the wild boar by following its scent.

"Finding a wild boar is like a present for Leo, he enjoys it," said Mota, shortly after the unexpected encounter. "He was tracking it through the undergrowth, which used to be trimmed, but not this year, so there is a metre of weeds that they haven't cleared," he said, taking the opportunity to draw attention to the state of neglect of the land.

Upon following the trace, the dog confronted the wild boar, which then rammed Leo, without causing major injuries. Following the incident, Mota called Seprona (the Guardia Civil's nature unit), who referred him to the local police.

The officers entered the area with the car, at which point the animal became frightened and fled along the promenade and the road, in the direction of La Malagueta

Upon arrival, the officers entered the area with a car, which led to the frightened animal running along the promenade and the road, in direction of La Malagueta beach. This caused a great commotion among the people who were walking or exercising in the area.

There is a chance that this is the wild boar that has been seen on several occasions on the grounds surrounding the spa since the middle of last year. Antonio Baños, one of managers of the Baños del Carmen restaurant, said that the animal or another wild boar has been observed "frolicking in the mud". Other times, the tracks it leaves behind have revealed its presence in the area.

According to a homeless man who had placed his tent near the old 'balneario', the animal from Wednesday morning was looking for food in the area that same night.

