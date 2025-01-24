Police launch large operation to capture big wild boar spotted wandering through Malaga city in broad daylight

A large wild boar spotted wandering around the footpath along the left bank of the Guadalmedina river in Malaga created a great commotion during a large part of the day on Thursday 23 January. According to estimations made by the local police, the lost animal weighed around 80kg. After several chases and joint efforts of the police and half a dozen officers from the nature protection group (Gruprona), the tired boar rested in an area that was cordoned off, so that it wouldn't go back to the pedestrian zone. Apart from making a few dogs agitated, the wild animal didn't cause any accidents.

It was on Thursday morning, several witnesses came across a male animal with dense fur, which was calmly strolling along the river bank, on the footpath between La Goleta bridge and La Rosaleda stadium.

The animal then barricaded itself in an olive tree right on the edge of the Armiñán bridge, next to the historic building of the Peña Huerto de Los Claveles. The Gruprona officers progressively cordoned off the area and alerted the operational services to close off the animal's possible exits. The presence of dozens and dozens of onlookers complicated the operation and prevented the use of faster methods.

Las Flores

The police officers, who said that on Wednesday they had also been called to go to a park in Las Flores, patiently answered questions from the public. "This is now very common," commented one of them.

Technicians from the Parque Zoosanitario were called in to try to anaesthetise the animal and take it back to the mountains. Unfortunately, the attempts to attract and get it to leave by throwing acorns and food did not work.

Eventually, officers and technicians used sticks to remove the foliage, which caused the animal to sprint towards the north, along the riverside promenade. At one point, the wild boar was out of sight, although it emerged again from the bushes around Segalerva, in front of the Martiricos towers.

Persecution

After several chases across the riverbed, the now relaxed wild pig began to splash in the muddy puddles and rub against the trees planted in the area. The police closed its access to the pedestrian zone.

Finally, the boar rested under a tree on the right bank, near the aforementioned towers. It is very common for such specimen to lie in the riverbed during the day. The animal's peace was only disturbed by a couple of dogs, which barked and ran nervously along the railing once they noticed its presence.

In the afternoon, the wild boar moved to the area near the IBIS and the NH hotels, where it continued to wander around the riverbed, under the watchful eye of curious passersby and supervised by the police.

The presence of these hybrids between the common pig and the wild boar is of great concern to the authorities, who estimate that there are some 22,000 specimens across the province. The risks of accidents, disease transmission, and economic damage make it clear that overpopulation is a widespread concern. "We are destroying their habitat and they are looking for their own place," said one eyewitness. Another observer disagreed "This would have to be solved directly." This animated conversation between spectators at Thursday's event reflects an issue that generates a great deal of controversy in the community.