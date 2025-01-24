Malaga is already using tranquiliser darts in attempt to curb wild boar presence in the city

Chus Heredia Malaga Friday, 24 January 2025, 18:10 | Updated 18:48h. Compartir

The control of the overpopulation of wild boar on the Costa del Sol is an issue that virtually everyone agree one. The methods of doing so, on the other hand, are the subject of strong disagreement. The measures so far implemented by the city council of Malaga have not been efficient, while the idea of using archers and crossbows was abandoned. Pressure from animal rights groups means that institutions and technicians do not feel comfortable offering too many details on this problem.

Nevertheless, the tranquiliser darts method has already been applied in four recent cases that happened in urban riverbeds. Two of those happened on Thursday 23 January (one was the case of the wild boar that barricaded itself under the La Goleta bridge). The solution is to anaesthetise and then euthanise the animal under veterinary control.

Malaga's council has already tried installing a network of water troughs on the outskirts of the city, to provide hydration points for the animals and prevent them from approaching the centre via the river beds, which they use not only as a pathway but also as a daytime procreation area. The water troughs have been set up in Churriana, the headwaters of the Guadalmedina river, Cerrado, Toquero and Monte San Antón areas.

Working together

The sustainability department continues to work with the Junta de Andalucía, the veterinary school and animal groups towards finding solutions with the primary goal of encouraging the presence of these animals in the mountains, with more hydration points and wider plantation of herbaceous plants. The idea is to provide enough life resources for the boars, while applying deterrent measures to try to keep them away from urban areas. Such measures include smells or sounds that make the animals uncomfortable.

At the same time, the city hall is appealing to the public not to provide food for these animals and reminding that it is forbidden to leave waste outside the containers. In places such as the conservatory bridge in Ciudad Jardín, feeding wild boars has become a form of entertainment for many. This activity is not only forbidden (and may result in a fine), but is also absolutely repudiated by scientists.

However, the use of drinking troughs is not supported by the association of vets, as they could become a source of contagion between different species. Furthermore, it has not been proven that the drought is a clear reason for the wild boar to come down to the city: they have continued to do so despite the 'Dana' flooding and the rains.

Darts

"However, as has been explained to animal groups, in the event that this set of dissuasive measures proves insufficient, population control measures will be applied again by means of tranquiliser darts", the city council stated.

Malaga already has authorisation from the Junta de Andalucía to control wild boar and feral pigs in certain areas of the municipality's public water domain: river and stream beds. This regional resolution, valid from 20 September 2024 to 19 September 2025, establishes actions aimed at controlling the populations of invasive exotic species that are at large in the natural environment, as they constitute a real risk to the ecosystem, livestock, agriculture and public safety, as well as increasing the likelihood of traffic accidents.

Between 2024 and now, the city council has implemented wild boar population control measures on four occasions. Following the launch of the aforementioned regional authorisation, the established action protocol prioritises sedation as the preferred method, except in specific cases where safety concerns for the professionals involved require the use of alternative measures.