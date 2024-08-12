What time are the drone and firework displays that will signal the start of Malaga's annual fair on Friday?

SUR Malaga Monday, 12 August 2024, 17:11 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

8.15pm: Cabalgata procession of Málaga Feria 2024

More than 200 people will take part in the historic parade to mark the start of Málaga Feria's week-long annual fair this week, which opens this Friday (16 August). At 8.15pm, the Christian side will set off from the Plaza de La Merced and Calle Alcazabilla towards the Plaza de la Aduana, while the Moorish side will set off at 8.30pm, from the Alcazaba. Both will meet on the stage in the Plaza de la Aduana where the ceremony of handing over the keys to the city will take place. This is the most symbolic moment of the re-enactment of the historical event of 1487. Once the handover has been formalised, the parade of the entire group will begin.

The parade will make its way along the following route: Plaza de la Aduana, Cister, Santa María, Molina Lario, Plaza del Obispo, Strachan, Torres de Sandoval, Bolsa, Marqués de Larios, Plaza de la Constitución, Granada, Plaza del Carbón, Plaza del Siglo, Molina Lario, Santa María, Cister, Plaza de la Aduana, and Travesía Pintor Nogales, where the parade will end.

11.50pms: LUMINO TECHNOLOGY SHOW WITH DRONES

Port of Malaga. Umiles Entertainment - Drone Light Show

Midnight: PYROMUSICAL SHOW

Access road to the cruise terminal. Zaragozana Pyrotechnics