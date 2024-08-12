Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
What time are the drone and firework displays that will signal the start of Malaga&#039;s annual fair on Friday?
Málaga Feria 2024

What time are the drone and firework displays that will signal the start of Malaga's annual fair on Friday?

Earlier in the evening of 16 August, there will be a historic parade through the city centre to herald the week-long feria celebrations

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 12 August 2024, 17:11

Opciones para compartir

8.15pm: Cabalgata procession of Málaga Feria 2024

More than 200 people will take part in the historic parade to mark the start of Málaga Feria's week-long annual fair this week, which opens this Friday (16 August). At 8.15pm, the Christian side will set off from the Plaza de La Merced and Calle Alcazabilla towards the Plaza de la Aduana, while the Moorish side will set off at 8.30pm, from the Alcazaba. Both will meet on the stage in the Plaza de la Aduana where the ceremony of handing over the keys to the city will take place. This is the most symbolic moment of the re-enactment of the historical event of 1487. Once the handover has been formalised, the parade of the entire group will begin.

The parade will make its way along the following route: Plaza de la Aduana, Cister, Santa María, Molina Lario, Plaza del Obispo, Strachan, Torres de Sandoval, Bolsa, Marqués de Larios, Plaza de la Constitución, Granada, Plaza del Carbón, Plaza del Siglo, Molina Lario, Santa María, Cister, Plaza de la Aduana, and Travesía Pintor Nogales, where the parade will end.

11.50pms: LUMINO TECHNOLOGY SHOW WITH DRONES

Port of Malaga. Umiles Entertainment - Drone Light Show

Midnight: PYROMUSICAL SHOW

Access road to the cruise terminal. Zaragozana Pyrotechnics

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Silver wedding couple's daughter among dead in horror accident in Malaga province
  2. 2 Seven little-known facts about sunscreen
  3. 3

    Logic flying out of the window
  4. 4 One dead and one seriously injured in collision near Monda
  5. 5 Spain celebrates strong performance at Paris 2024 Olympics
  6. 6 The boundless beauty of Almeria's Cabo de Gata
  7. 7

    Neighbours are moving in
  8. 8 Costa del Sol resort plans to butt-out cigarettes on beaches
  9. 9 Spain win historic water polo gold in Paris
  10. 10 Marbella boxer Ayoub Ghadfa secures historic Olympic silver medal

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad