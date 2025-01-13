What did Richard Gere eat in Malaga? This was on the menu at Doña Inés

SUR Monday, 13 January 2025, 19:15 Compartir

New details have emerged of Hollywood actor Richard Gere's visit to Malaga. As SUR already reported, the American was one of the special guests last Thursday at the musical Gypsy, directed by Antonio Banderas, who accompanied him during his visit. The actor stayed with his wife, the Spaniard Alejandra Silva, at the Hotel Miramar and was later seen dining at the restaurant Doña Inés. The eatery belongs to Antonio Banderas and the Tercer Acto group, which has other restaurants in the city. So, what dishes did Malaga-born Banderas share with his American friend's party?

The menu included:

-Grilled artichokes over cream of potato

-Grilled vegetables

-Cheese assortment

-Chorizo criollo

-Grilled pork over romanescu

-Free-range chicken cannelloni

-T-bone of aged wagyu

-A rice pudding dessert, Antonio Banderas's favourite.

After seeing the show Gypsy, Richard Gere only had praise for the musical. He congratulated both the star Marta Ribera and the rest of the cast. He also celebrated Banderas's commitment to the CaixaBank Soho Theatre, which he described as "beautiful", according to sources.

Banderas and Gere have been close for years. At an event organised by Elle in November, the star of box-office hits such as Pretty Woman and An Officer and a Gentleman revealed the origin of their friendship: the actor from Malaga had confessed to him that he sold a photograph of the two of them to the paparazzi to buy a plane ticket to Los Angeles. Gere joked that as "It was the first time he came to Los Angeles... the credit for his international career is entirely mine."