Historic cross topples as tourists climb it to take holiday snaps in Malaga

The historic cross which for so many years has occupied the centre of the Plazuela de San Juan de Dios in Malaga city was found lying broken on the ground on Thursday 1 August after an alleged act of vandalism. Apparently, according to several witnesses, a group of tourists climbed on top of the cross to have their photo taken, causing the structure to give way and break.

The history of the cross, surrounded by a small fence of iron bars, a typical structure in Andalusian squares, is closely linked to the San Juan de Dios foundation and its work in the city. The main objective of the foundation was the treatment and care of the sick and needy and a San Juan de Dios hospital was first established in the city in the 12th century.

This morning (Friday 2 August) Malaga city hall took the cross to the municipal offices for repair and subsequent reinstallation under the contract that the culture department has in place for the conservation of monuments.

Malaga city's Local Police have opened an investigation to clarify what happened.