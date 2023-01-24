United Airlines puts tickets on sale for new direct flights between Malaga and New York In the first week of June, when the route between the Costa del Sol and United States of America is launched, average prices are from around 560 euros for the round trip

The North American airline United Airlines has put tickets up for sale on its website and via travel agents for the new direct flights that will link Malaga with New York, starting in June. The prices are around 620 euros during the first week that the connection operates.

The company, which will operate a service three times a week between the Costa del Sol and Newark airports, will inaugurate the route on 2 June with a flight that will depart from Malaga Airport at 11.55 am to arrive in the Big Apple at 2.30 pm local time. United Airlines will repeat the departure to the North American destination every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday throughout the coming summer, until the end of September.

Business class

The airline will operate this route with a Boeing 757-200 aircraft with capacity for 169 passengers. The narrow-body aircraft has a central aisle configuration with three seats on each side and has 16 seats that will be beds for United Polaris business class customers. The rest will be in economy class, including 45 plus seats with extra legroom and more comfortable travel.

The president of the Association of Travel Agencies of the Costa del Sol, Sergio García, has said that from June 2 to 9, during the first week of operation of this flight, with which a direct connect connection between Andalucía and the United States is recovered after three years, there are seats from 560 euros, for the the round trip, although prices fluctuate every day.

United Airlines will begin to operate this route only in high season, as happened during the eleven years in which Delta Airlines connected the Costa del Sol non-stop with the New York JFK airport, until last November 2019 when it suspended the route. Since then, authorities and businessmen considered that the recovery of this flight was a strategic matter for the region and began conversations with various companies.

Big Apple

It was on 12 October when United Airlines confirmed that it was adding Malaga to its foray into Spain to link the country with the Big Apple and various vacation destinations. Last summer it successfully launched its offer at the airports of Tenerife and Palma de Mallorca, which joined the operations from Madrid and Barcelona, ​​which do operate throughout the year.

Next summer, the North American airline has scheduled flights in a total of five cities in Spain, more than any other American company, and it will be the only one in the country to fly to Malaga, Tenerife and Palma de Mallorca. It has also announced that it will debut a new seasonal service from Barcelona to Chicago O'Hare, which will begin on 26 May, 2023.

Busy summer

Introducing the recovery of the flight from Malaga to New York, Antonio de Toro, Country Sales Manager Spain, stated: “We are pleased to announce this new expansion of our route network from Spain to the US and the first United service from Malaga to New York. We look forward to another busy summer for international travel in 2023 and are proud to leverage our industry-leading global network to offer our customers in Spain even more travel options and the ability to connect through our US hubs to other destinations in the Americas".