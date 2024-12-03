Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

One of the aircraft in the Vueling fleet. SUR
Low-cost airline operates two special routes between UK and Malaga Airport this Christmas season
Air travel

Low-cost airline operates two special routes between UK and Malaga Airport this Christmas season

They are amongst the seven new destinations with which Vueling will boost its operations at four Spanish airports over the festive period

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 19:13

Spanish low-cost airline Vueling has designed a programme to strengthen some destinations and broaden its horizons ahead of Christmas. Among the seven new routes it will add at four Spanish airports, it has included a new connection between the Costa del Sol and Cardiff. The route will be operational from 18 December until 7 January 2025, according to Vueling, which is also the third airline with the highest passenger volume at Malaga Airport.

The company has also announced that between December and January, the company will connect Barcelona with Tromsø, Rovaniemi, Edinburgh and Dubrovnik; Bilbao with Budapest; and Santiago de Compostela with Rome-Fiumicino. And during the Christmas period, the airline will also reinforce its frequencies to some key destinations from Barcelona such as Milan, Mahon, Basel, Bari, Cagliari, Genoa, Berlin, Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Bordeaux.

"This winter Vueling is launching a new connection with Tromsø, with a flight every Saturday between 30 November and 11 January, allowing travellers to explore attractions such as the Northern Lights from one of Norway's most northerly regions. On the other hand, and for the second consecutive year, the airline will connect the Catalan capital with Rovaniemi, in Finland, with two weekly frequencies between 30 November and 11 January, offering the possibility of visiting the home of Father Christmas in the heart of Lapland", the company explained.

In addition, between 21 December and 2 January, Vueling will have a route to Edinburgh and, between 23 December and 3 January, the company will also have flights between Barcelona and Dubrovnik. In this new schedule, the Bilbao-Budapest route will be available for the first time, with six frequencies between 5 December and 1 January, and the route between Santiago de Compostela and Rome-Fiumicino will be restored between 24 December and 7 January.

