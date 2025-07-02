Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

This is the moment two men were arrested after police chase along A-7 motorway on Costa del Sol
112 incident

This is the moment two men were arrested after police chase along A-7 motorway on Costa del Sol

The pursuit, which finally ended in Malaga city, was sparked when Guardia Civil officers spotted the driver of the vehicle making dangerous manoeuvres risking the lives of other road users

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Wednesday, 2 July 2025, 13:36

Guardia Civil officers arrested two people after a police chase, which unfolded on the A-7 motorway on the Costa del Sol on Tuesday, 1 July. The police eventually managed to intercept the car in Cerrado del Calderón area of Malaga city.

The operation was launched when a traffic patrol crew noticed that vehicle was being driven dangerously. When the police tried to stop the driver, he ignored their orders and fled, which prompted the chase.

According to sources, the police car followed the vehicle for four or five kilometres until the driver took the Cerrado de Calderón exit, where the fleeing driver was intercepted by several other patrol cars.

Police officers asked the suspects to get out of the vehicle, but they refused, so they had to be forcibly removed. Local residents captured the scene on their mobile phones.

Upon identifying the occupants of the vehicle, the officers found that one of the detainees had a search, arrest and detention warrant against his name issued by a court in Madrid. Both men were arrested on charges of disobedience, serious resistance and endangering road safety.

