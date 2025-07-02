High-speed chase in Marbella ends with police car veering across pavement and crashing down steps, leaving three people injured

Juan Cano Malaga Wednesday, 2 July 2025, 13:16 Compartir

A police chase on the Costa del Sol on Tuesday evening ended with a spectacular accident in the centre of Marbella, resulting in three people being injured, including two police officers.

The incident happened at around 8.30pm on Tuesday, 1 July, at the junction of Avenida Ricardo Soriano and Arias Maldonado. The chase unfolded after the police detected a motorcyclist driving at high speed and zigzagging through the centre of the town.

For reasons being investigated, the police vehicle ended up colliding with the motorbike. The officer driving lost control and the car crossed the pavement, plunged down a flight of steps and crashed into the façade of a property.

Zoom Josele

The emergency services mobilised to the scene attended to the three injured people, aged 32, 37 and 38. All of them were taken to the Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella. The two police officers were slightly injured, but the third victim - the motorcyclist - suffered more serious injuries.

No pedestrians were injured, although a video of the scene shows several people in shock, having witnessed the incident.