This is what Malaga city's Christmas lights will look like

Juan Soto Málaga Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 16:46

Malaga city's Christmas lights will be switched on on Friday 29 November, with a show on Calle Larios starting at 6.30pm. Calle Larios will once again host the 'Heavenly Angels' with three daily music and light shows between 29 November and 4 January.

Show in Calle Larios

The light shows to music will be repeated at 6.30pm, 8pm and 10pm (except 24 and 31 December). The theme of the street will be the same as last year, with 16 four-metre high angels supported by 32 lateral columns. This year the city will have 2.7 million lights and a number of new features.

Screening at the Cathedral

Malaga Cathedral's 'torre mocha', which is visible from Calle Molina Lario, will once again be the setting for a videomapping show entitled 'Manto de Estrellas' (mantle of stars). It is a story created exclusively for the city with local characters such as El Biznaguero (the man who sells the traditional Malaga biznaga flowers). The shows will be at 7pm, 8.30pm and 10pm every day from 1 December to 4 January, except 24 and 31 December. The show lasts approximately eight minutes.

New street illuminations

For the first time the trees along the Paseo del Parque will be illuminated along with seven arches that will go along the boulevard. There will also be a projection on the façade of Malaga city hall which will be on a continuous loop. All the streets perpendicular to Calle Larios will have Christmas lights made with Ecogreenlux, which reduces light pollution by 93 per cent, saves up to 60 per cent energy, and provide decoration during the day even when they're not lit up.

More than 500 streets lit up

This year more than 500 streets will be lit up throughout the city, 80 of which are in most emblematic areas of the centre, where 143 trees have been decorated and 285 arches, street lamps, statues and other decorations have been installed. The lighting will be on between 6.30pm and midnight (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday) and at weekends (Thursday, Friday and Saturday) and the eve of public holidays it will be extended until 2am. On 24 and 31 December they will remain on until 6 am.