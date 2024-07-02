This was the scene as a sea fog rolled in on the Costa del Sol today

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 16:01 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

It was expected in the early hours of this Tuesday morning (2 July), but it eventually arrived very late. But it has done so in a forceful manner. Since early this afternoon, a dense cloud of 'taró' has smothered the shore on La Malagueta beach in Malaga city and, from there, ascends past the Gibralfaro until it reaches the La Victoria neighbourhood.

Taró is a sailors' term used in Malaga province for advection fog and is related to the difference in temperature between the cooler sea water and the warm air.

Precisely, yesterday's westerly wind has had a cooling effect on the surface of the sea water and as the easterly breeze now passes through, it picks up the moisture from the surface layer of the sea and condenses it into advection fog, which is what is happening today.

It will tend to dissipate during the afternoon although it could reappear in the early evening.