A beach in Malaga this Tuesday. Salvador Salas
This was the scene as a sea fog rolled in on the Costa del Sol today
Weather

This was the scene as a sea fog rolled in on the Costa del Sol today

Since early this Tuesday afternoon, a dense cloud of 'taró' has formed in Malaga. It will tend to dissipate during the day although it could reappear in the early evening

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 16:01

It was expected in the early hours of this Tuesday morning (2 July), but it eventually arrived very late. But it has done so in a forceful manner. Since early this afternoon, a dense cloud of 'taró' has smothered the shore on La Malagueta beach in Malaga city and, from there, ascends past the Gibralfaro until it reaches the La Victoria neighbourhood.

Taró is a sailors' term used in Malaga province for advection fog and is related to the difference in temperature between the cooler sea water and the warm air.

Precisely, yesterday's westerly wind has had a cooling effect on the surface of the sea water and as the easterly breeze now passes through, it picks up the moisture from the surface layer of the sea and condenses it into advection fog, which is what is happening today.

It will tend to dissipate during the afternoon although it could reappear in the early evening.

