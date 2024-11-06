Sixteen-storey hotel and rental apartment development planned for Costa car dealership site

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 16:31

The urban regeneration of the Carretera de Cádiz district west of Malaga city centre already has a number of building projects under way or completed, such as the one that has been carried out in the area previously occupied by the Flex building, or the one that is going to be developed on the site left by the demolition of the old Portillo depot. Now another chapter opens on this tale of regeneration and renewal that concerns the space where the Málaga Wagen motor dealership is still located at number 62 Avenida de Velázquez. The Almeria-based property developer Zertum has announced the acquisition of the building to replace it with a project for rental apartments and a 16-storey hotel.

This was confirmed to SUR by Fernando Zurita, Zertum's director of new developments. He said that the company is already preparing the documentation to start the necessary proceedings shortly with Malaga city council's municipal department in charge of urban planning. The first order of the day will be a change of business use request for this plot that covers an area of 9,485 square metres. "Our intention is to be able to start the first stage next year," said Zurita.

The project plans to provide 67 rental flats, a 54-bed hotel, a large commercial space and two basement floors for parking, designed by the Sevillian architecture studio Bakpak. It will also have a swimming pool and gymnasium on the tenth floor and a shared workspace area on the fourth floor, among other facilities.

Zertum is already promoting a similar project in Ciudad Jardín to build a complex of 51 rental flats over an area of plots of land and dilapidated buildings closed in by two streets (Emilio Thuiller and Isla de Arrirán). Named 'Málaga Río', it is unusual in that Zertum allows small and medium-sized savers and investors to become shareholders in the project as members of the company created for the construction work, so that they can benefit from some of the rental income generated once the flats are up and running according to their share in the investment deal.

Estimated timeframe for development

In the case of the project planned for Málaga Wagen, called 'Málaga Luz' (Malaga Light), it will also be open to investor participation. Zertum's intention is that SIMED (a real estate exhibition for the Mediterranean), which opens this Thursday at the Palacio de Ferias exhibition centre in Malaga city, will serve as the start of this project, to begin to add financial support from private individuals. The developer's objective is to start work in the closing months of 2025, with an estimated duration of two years to completion so that the project could house the first tenants by the end of 2027.

However, the materialisation of this urban development operation depends, firstly, on a relocation of the trading activity of the Málaga Wagen car dealership. According to Zertum's development director, they are "working" to find a new location for the dealership, which "has not yet been finalised". According to SUR sources, one of the locations being considered for this relocation is the commercial land that is currently being developed in the southern area of Churriana, next to El Olivar development, opposite the Benítez former military camp which is now forest parkland.

Zertum has admitted that this "may be" one of the possibilities on the table, but is assured that "there are several options" and that the space where the new car dealership will be built has not yet been finalised.