This is how the Port of Malaga will improve the environmental quality of its waters and seabed

Chus Heredia Wednesday, 15 January 2025, 15:17

When one thinks of the swimmers in the traditional Malaga harbour crossing, which takes place in the run-up to the summer fair, it is easy to conclude that these are not the most inviting waters for a swim. But is this really true? The port authority carries out a thorough inspection and has just agreed an important contract to guarantee the quality of the water. This work is assisted by a boat, with minimal emissions, to clean and maintain the water surface at all times.

The essential objective is to reduce water and sediment pollution in the harbours, caused by diffuse discharges from port operations, or from runoffs in operational areas. The goal is also to achieve good ecological capabilities, without generating dredged materials in the process. In fact, dredging such as that foreseen for the construction of the future dock 8 can, according to the environmental impact report, be dumped in another maritime area.

Muddy sands

The harbour is defined by the marine classification as a heavily modified water body and corresponds to the type "Mediterranean coastal waters of high renewal (AMP-T06)".

The predominant environment on the seabed of the port consists of muddy sands in calm surroundings, devoid of vegetation and species of interest and considered to be of very little ecological fragility. On the other hand, artificial rocky substrates can be seen on the docks and quays of the port, also with a low fragility, due to their scarce development, which is typical of such modified environments.

Dnota Medio Ambiente has been awarded the tender for almost 125,000 euros for a period of four years. It has beaten other specialised companies such as Ecos, Estudios Ambientales y Oceanografía; Eurofins Iproma, Irtene, Kepler, Ingeniería y Ecogestión Labaqua, and Laboratorios Munuera.

Measurement points

In total, a water surface area of more than 100 hectares will be monitored, which will include 31.8 hectares of the inner harbours (Guadiaro and Heredia), another 60.5 in the outer harbours (Antepuerto), 1.39 hectares of the Club Mediterráneo harbour, and 16 hectares of the San Andrés harbour.

Six sampling stations have been set up in the areas concerned, two points in the larger areas and one in the smaller ones. The location of the defined sampling stations will be agreed with the port authority. Sampling of physical-chemical quality (water and sediment), biological quality and chemical quality will be simultaneous.

They will be carried out by means of continuous vertical profiles, using a multiparametric probe with the corresponding calibration of the equipment, for parameters such as (temperature, oxygen, pH, salinity, etc.).

Sequence

There will also be spot measurements and samples of nutrients and suspended solids will be collected at three depths (surface, mid-depth and bottom) using an oceanographic bottle. The concentration of chlorophyll in the phytoplankton, turbidity, oxygen saturation, the presence of ammonium, nitrates, phosphates, nitrites, hydrocarbons, etc. will be monitored.

Every six months, Kjeldahl nitrogen, total phosphorus or the organic quality index of the sediment will be monitored. And annually, detailed analyses of dozens of parameters in water and seabed will also be carried out. Among them Alachlor, anthracene, benzene, carbon tetrachloride, chloroalkanes, cyclodiene-type pesticides, fluoranthene, mercury, simazine, benzopyrenes, nickel, chromium, zinc will all be considered.

The contract, which is for a four-year renewable period, also provides for the intervention and assessment of possible pollution episodes.

Hybrid vessel

In addition, for better water quality, the company Ecolmare has, since last summer, been using the 'EcoPelicanTres' model, which reduces CO2 emissions by 90%. Malaga and Barcelona are the only Spanish ports to have this sustainable vessel.

It is a new model of hybrid vessel, whose operation is based on the cleaning of the water surface, and began its activity in the Port of Malaga last August.

This 12.45-metre-long, Spanish-built vessel uses LED lighting, has solar panels for battery charging as well as greater sweeping capacity, thanks to its large bow opening, which is wider than that of previous Pelicanos. It also has other safety measures for manoeuvring solids and carrying out other operations. Apart from the load generation by the hybrid engine when in operation, a contact point has also been installed at berth 5 to continue loading during mooring time. So, when the crew arrives first thing in the morning, the vessel is fully charged for the working day.

The new measures implemented on the ship, which increase waste removal capacity and the possibility of ballasting for oil spills, reduce the ship's carbon footprint by more than 90% during its activity.

The port authority said that the quality of the water is "excellent".