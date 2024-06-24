This was the state of Malaga's beaches after the traditional night of San Juan celebrations

SUR Malaga Monday, 24 June 2024, 10:29 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Some 227 workers from the municipal cleaning company Limasam have been working on Malaga city's beaches since 5.30am this Monday morning (24 June) collecting rubbish leftover from the festival of San Juan celebrations last night.

That is 156 cleaners more than usual at this time of year. It is expected that by 10am Malaga city's beaches will be in optimum condition for swimmers, according to Malaga city council. While some of the beaches of Huelin were clean by 7.30am, others, such as those of La Malagueta, still had loose rubbish on the sand.

Last year, 34,740 kilos of waste were collected after the night of San Juan on the beaches of Malaga city alone, more than double that of the previous year.

Así amanece La Malagueta tras el botellón consentido de las Fiestas de San Juan. pic.twitter.com/oQOPdklS3z — AndaLimpia (@AndaLimpia) June 24, 2024

This year, various organisations, as well as the city council, raised awareness of the need to keep beaches clean.