USA is now the second-largest tourist source market for Malaga, after the UK

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 11:55

The United States of America has become the second largest tourist source market for the city of Malaga. Data from Spain's national institute of statistics (INE) on the hotel trade in June showed that 8,073 passengers arrived from this country, with a total of 17,667 overnight stays, behind only the United Kingdom, from where 12,859 holidaymakers came and who booked 31,331 hotel nights.

Malaga city council highlighted the rise of this North American market and pointed to the direct daily connection between the Costa del Sol airport and New York, which has been operated by United Airlines since the beginning of May and will remain active until the end of September, as a fundamental key to this increase. The United States is followed by Italy, Germany, France and the Netherlands in terms of the number of hotel guests.

It is worth recalling United Airlines' firm commitment to Malaga, where it began operating last summer and where, following the success of the schedule, it has decided to reinforce operations this season. Specifically, it has increased capacity on this route by 280 per cent, bringing forward the start of operations by one month and moving from three flights a week to one a day. Despite this sharp increase, the largest in the network in Spain, sales "have exceeded expectations", commented Antonio de Toro, United Airlines' head of sales in Spain, before the arrival of the first flight this summer.

Data

The hotel occupancy survey, which is published monthly by the INE, for the month of June, shows that the city of Malaga has registered a total of 292,449 overnight stays by 143,109 hotel travellers, giving an average stay of 2.04 days. This represents an increase of 2.21 per cent in overnight stays and 3.57 per cent in hotel travellers compared to the same month last year.

This report confirms the strong international pull, which means that almost six out of every ten tourists are from outside our borders. This has meant that the occupancy rate in Malaga city has been the highest of the six main cities in the country. Malaga registered 89.5 per cent of hotel rooms booked, ahead of Barcelona, with 86.6; Valencia, with 86.1; Madrid, with 80.8; Seville, with 77.1; and Zaragoza, with 68.5 per cent.