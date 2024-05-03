First direct New York flight of the season lands at Malaga Airport

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 3 May 2024, 12:44 | Updated 13:34h. Compartir Copiar enlace

Early this Friday morning (3 May), a Boeing 757-200 aircraft landed at Malaga Airport on a direct flight from New York, marking the start of United Airlines' second season operating the route. The company will connect the Costa del Sol with Newark airport daily and non-stop until 24 September.

“As the only airline connecting Malaga to the United States, we are delighted to return with an extended operating season for the summer of 2024,” said Antonio de Toro, head of sales in Spain at United Airlines. Furthermore, he pointed out that after the success of the route last year, "United will operate the longest transatlantic summer schedule in its history and with the return of the service to New York, our customers on the Costa del Sol will be able to take advantage of United's hub in Newark that offers convenient non-stop connections to nearly sixty destinations across the Americas." In fact, he detailed that on the first flight of the season to the USA, some 64% of the passengers will stay in New York and the remainder will connect with other points in the US network.

It will be tomorrow (Saturday, 4 May) when the first direct flight to New York will depart from Malaga Airport at half past nine in the morning. The high occupancy of this opening flight is only the prelude of what is to come in a season in which the company has increased the capacity of this route by 280%, by bringing forward the start of operations by a month and going from three flights a week to one a day. Despite this big increase, the largest in the network in Spain, sales are going at such a good pace that the airline has already said that their "expectations have been exceeded."

De Toro pointed out several days ago, in an interview with SUR, that "the first flight will arrive with an occupancy greater than 90%. In Polaris business class it reaches to 95%. High occupancy is expected on all flights this summer season,” adding the route is operated with an aircraft that has a total of 176 seats, of which 16 convert to beds in United Polaris business class; 160 are Economy class, including 42 Economy Plus seats in which the passenger has more space.

The company has highlighted that the expansion of routes in Spain for this year "underlines United's leadership among US airlines as the largest airline on the Atlantic, flying non-stop from 37 transatlantic destinations by the summer of 2024, the most in its history and more destinations than all other American companies combined. United remains the only airline that directly connects the United States with Dubrovnik, Malaga, Mallorca and Tenerife.

This summer's schedule also includes new services from Athens to Chicago, the resumption of its seasonal Reykjavik-New York service, as well as additional flights from Rome and Brussels." In addition, they have recalled that it will also bring forward the start of some of its other most popular seasonal routes such as Nice, Lisbon, Rome, Milan and Naples "to give customers more time and flexibility to explore destinations in the US and beyond".