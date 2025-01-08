Malaga to get new high-tech oceanographic visitor centre It is expected to be a state-of-the-art facility, as well as a technological interpretation centre with immersive rooms and interactive screens, among other experiences

Malaga's former Aula del Mar building in the city's harbour is set to become a new sea museum which will feature ultra HD images of the seabed as well as offer real-time birdwatching, among other experiences.

The former Aula del Mar closed its doors in 2022 on the Palmeral de las Sorpresas near the Muelle Uno retail area, the location it occupied after having moved in 2011 from its old premises at the port. The city council had already contracted the refurbishment of the building for 818,000 euros but has now added a new contract which has just been put out to tender for 1.19 million euros, work to develop the site into an oceanographic centre.

The work could start around August, according to tender documents. The deadline is six months, meaning the new sea museum could open its doors as early as the first quarter of 2026.

The original idea comes from the OMAU urban environment observatory, and is connected with Mareto (Malaga real-time observatory) that has been anchored offshore for the past two Christmas' on the seabed in front of the Baños del Carmen and which, in turn, will be connected to the oceanographic centre. Basically Mareto is a reporting station created and installed by the company Casco Antiguo that sends out images of the seabed in very high definition and gathers all kinds of chemistry-related data on currents, temperatures and coastal dynamics.

These images will be able to be viewed in 4K in the future museum, also part of the European Life Watch Alborán project. It is expected to be a state-of-the-art facility, as well as a technological interpretation centre with immersive rooms and interactive screens, among other experiences.

River mouth of the Guadalhorce

As part of the project, the river mouth of the Guadalhorce will undergo significant improvements, which will involve the enlargement of lakes and islets to benefit the rich birdlife that frequents the area, as SUR reported previously.

These and other links are intended to reinforce the biodiversity of the Alboran and Mediterranean areas and range from research to observation and dissemination. Concepts such as citizen science and the creation of new communities are also gaining relevance.

Immersive room

The new sea museum will feature an 88-square-metre immersive room, a space designed to provide immersive virtual reality experiences. It will be equipped with motion tracking technologies, projectors and speakers. There will also be several exhibition areas (three with 126 square meters in total) and a sea classroom (61 square metres).

The 1,153-square-metre building is spread out over two floors plus an exhibition space for the LifeWatch Alborán project, which aims to raise public awareness of the state of biodiversity in Malaga city and the sea. The museum will be divided into four areas, they will focus on land, sea, air and city.

Ultra HD footage

The immersive room will feature visuals of corals, osidonias, cymodocea, starfish, seastars, seagrasses, plankton, sole, limpets, jellyfish, turtles, octopus, seahorses, tuna, spider fish, conches, coral petons, cetaceans, sharks, marine mammals and sardines.

These underwater images will be projected and transmitted via 4K (ultra HD) video, utilising footage taken from cameras on boats, divers or drones. Museum goers can also expect 360-degree effects.