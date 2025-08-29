Star of Netflix manga hit One Piece to appear at San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2025

Taz Skyler (first from left), along with Mackenyu, Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd and Jacob Romero on the set of the second season of One Piece.

Paco Griñán Malaga Friday, 29 August 2025

The countdown to San Diego Comic-Con Málaga (SDCCM) has already begun and the organisers are slowly announcing the names of special guests. Last week, it was announced that two long-awaited AMC series - The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and Talamasca: The Secret Order - would be present at the convention, which starts on 25 September at the Palacio de Feria y Congresos in Malaga city. This week, we learned that Spanish-British actor Taz Skyler - one of the main stars of the Netflix manga adaptation of One Piece - will join the line-up of this first edition of the event outside the US. The second season of the series has already been announced for 2026.

Best known for playing Sanji in the live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's comic book, Taz Skylar - the son of a Lebanese father and a British mother - has mostly worked in the UK. One Piece was his Hollywood breakthrough. The series tells the story of Monkey D. Luffy - a young man with the power to stretch like rubber - who assembles his own crew to find the legendary treasure that gives the series and the original manga their title.

With the trailer for the second season just released, Skylar will be able to give some clues about the new installment, the plot of which is guarded like the treasure of the comic itself. The Netflix series is based on the manga that was first published in 1997 and which has now accumulated more than a thousand chapters and sales of more than 516 million copies. Just two years after its release on paper, the anime version in series format for the small screen arrived in 1999. It has since amassed a legion of fans. The live-action version of One Piece became the most watched series the week of its premiere on Netflix 2023, reaching number one in 86 countries.

Tenerife-born Taz Skylar also starred in action thriller Cleaner, alongside Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and Clive Owen (Children of Men). The film, which premiered this year, was directed by veteran Martin Campbell, responsible for Bond saga titles such as GoldenEye and Casino Royale.

SDCCM will also welcome stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride (The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon) and Nicholas Denton (Talamasca: The Secret Order). The first guests that the organisers of the event announced were DC Comics president, publisher and art director Jim Lee; Japanese illustrator and Marvel Universe artists Peach Momoko; and Goya-winning composer Lucas Vidal, who composed the official soundtrack for San Diego Comic-Con Málaga.

Series, comics, video games and cinema will be the main protagonists of the convention, which will unveil the rest of the names and titles of its first edition next week, with the presentation of the entire programme at the launch of San Diego Comic-Con Málaga in Madrid on Thursday, 4 September.