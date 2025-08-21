San Diego Comic-Con Málaga announces first two international series on its programme with zombies and vampires in attendance

Paco Griñán Malaga Thursday, 21 August 2025, 19:21 Share

Until now, superheroes and comic books have dominated the announcements preceding the inaugural San Diego Comic-Con Málaga convention this September. On Wednesday, however, the festival organisers announced the first two series titles that have signed up for the convention. Both will delight viewers and fans of the fantasy genre. The most eagerly awaited will be The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The third season of the popular franchise will be presented in Malaga by two of its big stars - Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride. Anne Rice's vampire universe will join the living dead with the big release of Talamasca: The Secret Order.

These international series bear the hallmark of the US network AMC and will have their premiere at the first edition of San Diego Comic-Con Málaga. The event will be held between 25 and 28 September at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos, where 60,000 people are expected to attend.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is scheduled to premiere on 10 September. The series team will support this launch with the arrival in Malaga of many of the main characters that will reveal the secrets of one of the most iconic universes of television.

Zoom Guests from the series 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' at San Diego Comic-Con Málaga. SUR

Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride will lead the expedition of this apocalyptic production, which will also include showrunner David Zabel and director Dan Percival.

The third season tells how the main characters, in a desperate attempt to return to the US from the UK, embark on a fragile sailboat that will end up shipwrecked on the Spanish coast, where they will once again face the zombies and, what's worse, the human survivors of the end of the world.

Malaga-based production company Anima Stillking has directed the filming in Spain of the third season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

A good part of the Hispanic cast that has joined this last season will also be in Malaga: Eduardo Noriega (Open Your Eyes), who gives life to a character that resembles a maquis of the civil war; Óscar Jaenada (Camarón), in the role of an expeditious warlord; Hugo Arbués (Through My Window), Candela Saitta (Maxima) and actress and singer Alexandra Masangkay (Valley of Shadows). In addition, Malaga-based production company Anima Stillking played a major role in the third season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon by becoming AMC's partner for the filming of this latest instalment in Spain. The circle closes with the presentation of this popular saga at the comic-con.

Zoom Nicholas Denton and the creators of 'Talamasca: The Secret Order' will be in Malaga. SUR

Along with this eagerly awaited series, the American channel will also present in Malaga one of its new international bets - Talamasca: The Secret Order, based on the literary universe of the creator of The Vampire Chronicles, Anne Rice. Moreover, this title comes directly from the original San Diego Comic-Con, where the official trailer for this adaptation was presented in July. The actor portraying the main character - Nicholas Denton (Glitch) - will attend the event in Malaga, alongside director John Lee Hancock (Final Ambush) and producer Mark Lafferty (Chosen for Glory).

Talamasca, which will premiere on AMC+ on 26 October, is not the adaptation of a book by Anne Rice, but rather on the universe created by the American author, from which it emerges in the form of a stand-alone series. The cast also includes Elizabeth McGobern (Dowton Abbey) and William Fichtner (The Dark Knight). The story tells of the new generation of this society with centuries of history that is responsible for monitoring, tracking and eliminating all kinds of supernatural creatures - from witches to vampires, ghosts and werewolves. A whole gallery of fantastic monsters which, when joined by the undead of The Walking Dead, promise more than a bite at the first San Diego Comic-Con Málaga.