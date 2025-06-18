San Diego Comic-Con reveals first guest star and launches second ticket sale for Malaga event

San Diego Comic-Con Málaga has it all: definitive dates, 'sold out' tickets and all eyes on what's shaping up to be an amazing event. And it is beginning to live up to expectations. The organisers have already confirmed their first star guest: Jim Lee, current president of DC Comics, will be present at the first edition of SDCCM from 25 to 28 September. He is a true comic book legend and the creative mind that shapes the DC Universe. As a surprise bonus, another equally exciting announcement: a second batch of tickets will go on sale on 25 June.

Jim Lee is a powerhouse in the world of comics. The editor and creative director of DC has won numerous awards, including a Harvey Award and an Inkpot. He was also inducted into the Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame in 2024. In 1992, he founded his own production company, WildStorm Productions, and co-founded Image Comics, an institution in comic book publishing that quickly became the third largest in North America. He played a key role in the relaunch of the DC Universe with The New 52, a bold revamp that reinvented its stories for a whole new generation of fans.

More tickets on sale

San Diego Comic-Con Málaga announced that it is offering a second chance to those who have been unable to get their tickets for the European edition of the world's most iconic pop culture event. Tickets will be on sale again from midday on 25 June through VivaTicket , the event's official ticketing platform.

The purchase process will be the same as in their first release, so it will be necessary to have a registration ID. Tickets will cost the same as the original ones: 50 euros plus administration fees. Those who already bought tickets in the first wave will not be eligible for these, as all passes are personal and non-transferable.

Jim Lee is just the first crowd-pleasing announcement from San Diego Comic-Con Málaga. In the near future, event organisers are expected to unveil new details about content, special guests, panels, fandom zones and further information.