San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2025 'sold out' on first day of ticket sales

The sale of tickets for the San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2025 has proved that this is undoubtedly the most eagerly awaited event for geeks from all over the world. People were invited to purchase a ticket for one or all of the three days this Thursday, 15 May. Overwhelmed by the avalanche of buyers, sales platform VivaTicket went down for about an hour, but the issue was resolved and the process continued, until it practically reached the 'sold out' stage.

There are no more tickets for the activities from Friday, 26 September, to Sunday, 28 September. However, there are still some tickets available for the opening day: Thursday, 25 September.

Thousands of fans had already pre-registered on the official website weeks before. The wait has been long and the ticket situation resembles the wait fans of BadBunny experienced a few days ago, when they tried to purchase a spot for one of his concerts.

San Diego Comic-Con Málaga saw an overwhelming response. Those who were already on the website early enough had to queue for five hours, joined by 70,000 others. The price for attending all days of the event is 200 euros. However, this figure will experience an increase before the already scheduled 2026 fair, reaching a price of 80 euros per day or 320 euros for the four days. The pass will be requested for any of the activities that are part of the event's programme.

The organisers of San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2025 had already announced that they were expecting around 60,000 people to be interested in the geek fair and they were not wrong. The monumental response has demonstrated that people are excited about the 300 hours of activities and entertainment that will be part of this year's Comic-Con.

This is the first international outing for the event in more than half a century of success in San Diego and Orlando, in the US. The international fair - one of the biggest entertainment events in the world - will launch in Europe for the first time and Malaga has been the chosen destination, thanks to negotiations led by the regional government of Andalucía, Turismo Andaluz, Agencia Digital Andaluz and Malaga city council.

The agreement guarantees a Comic-Con in Malaga for three consecutive years. The attendance interest has proven this to be a favourable decision. There will be a macro-event until at least September 2027, when the terms of the agreement will be reviewed. For the management of the event to run smoothly on local soil, Comic-Con has opened a permanent office in Malaga.