Author and illustrator Peach Momoko, next to her first cover for the 'Ultimate X-Men' series. SUR
San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2025 announces second guest star, this time from Marvel

Following the president, editor and creative director of DC Comics, one of the great illustrators of the rival superhero franchise is the second special guest announced for the event in Malaga in September

Paco Griñán

Málaga

Friday, 27 June 2025, 21:10

San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2025 is starting to slowly reveal the names of guests for this year's edition of the event. Last week, the organisers announced that the current president, editor and artistic director of DC Comics - Jim Lee - will be one of the popular names present in September.

Now, it has been announced that Marvel Japanese illustrator Peach Momoko, who is a prominent figure behind the rival superhero universe's revamp, will join Lee. Momoko will meet with fans at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos and tell them about her work and how she has reimagined legendary heroes such as Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Rivals and, recently, the X-Men mutants, through her personal style and Japanese aesthetics.

After triumphing in her country and making the international leap, marked by Japanese culture and tradition, the artist signed an exclusive contract with Marvel in 2020 and launched the Momoko-verse: a reinterpretation of the brand's characters. Her covers for 'Captain Marvel vol.9' and 'Doctor Strange vol.4' stand out, while last year she relaunched 'Ultimate X-Men', taking charge of both the script and the drawing in a new version of the mutant saga, where her unmistakable artistic style is a stamp.

Self-taught, Momoko was discovered for the American and international comic market by Grant Morrison, while she was working for the 'Heavy Metal' magazine. Marvel saw in her an opportunity to give a new look to their covers, which soon became a successful trend.

After working on the illustrations for some time, she was given the chance to take charge of the storyline. For her first project, she created an extra plot for the fourth issue of 'King in Black'. Her striking covers have earned her two Eisner Awards and a Ringo Award and have brought her critical and public acclaim.

After her appearance at the New York Comic-Con three years ago, the Japanese artist has now bought her ticket for the event in Malaga.

The second window for the sale of tickets specifically for Saturday, 27 September, has already closed with a 'sold out' sign. Tickets are still available for Thursday, 25 September - the first day of the convention.

