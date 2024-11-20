On what date will Malaga city's annual cultural night be held in 2025?

The city's museums and art galleries will be taking part in the initiative (file photo).

Isabel Méndez Malaga Wednesday, 20 November 2024, 15:44

A date has been set for Malaga's annual 'Noche en Blanco' cultural night in 2025, with the city council announcing the event will be held on 10 May.

Next year marks the 25th anniversary of the death of Malaga artist Rafael Pérez Estrada and, for this reason, a tribute will be paid to him. He cultivated different artistic disciplines, standing out as a painter, writer and poet. His written work, as well as his drawings, will serve as inspiration for the activities proposed for the 16th Malaga cultural night.

Concerts, exhibitions, performances and special opening hours will form part of the event's programme. This year, Malaga cultural night was held on 18 May between 8pm and 12am. According to city council figures, some 208,918 people attended.