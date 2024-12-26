Which were the most searched for cities to visit at Christmas on Booking.com?

Europa Press Malaga Thursday, 26 December 2024, 20:18

Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, London (United Kingdom) and Paris (France) were the three most searched for cities for accommodation on Booking.com for Christmas holidays by tourists from all over the world, according to data from the global platform.

The top 10 is completed in this order: Vienna (Austria), Istanbul (Turkey), Prague (Czech Republic), Rome (Italy), New York (United States), Madrid, and Barcelona. By country, Brazil and Germany led the way in terms of travel searches for the Christmas period. For its part, Spain ranked fifth in this ranking of the most popular countries to travel to at Christmas.

As for the ranking taking into account only people booking from Spain, the podium wass led by Madrid, followed by London and Seville. Barcelona, Paris, Granada, Malaga, Benidorm, Rome and Lisbon close the ranking.

As reported by Booking.com, searches for Christmas trips by people in Spain have increased by five per cent compared to the same period last year, showing a growing interest in enjoying the holidays away from home.

Finally, some interesting facts about people booking from poain is that they include Budapest in the 10th position of searches for Christmas with a 24 per cent growth compared to last year and they have lifted Andorra to the seventh position as a destination with 16 per cent more enquiries than a year ago.