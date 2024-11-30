Sabor a Málaga foodie fair runs next week with more traders than ever before

Juan Soto Malaga Saturday, 30 November 2024, 08:34

This year's Gran Sabor a Málaga Fair will be the biggest yet thanks to the presence of 114 producers from all corners of the province and beyond, all ready to promote over 2,000 food and drink products. The gastronomic event will be held between 4 and 9 December along the Paseo del Parque, Malaga's city centre park.

This 13th fair will occupy a space 800 metres in length with five catering businesses dishing up food in addition to the aforementioned producers at their stands. This is the highest number of traders to attend since this event that features the province's products has been held.

In addition to the sale of unique and exclusive products, the fair has an extensive programme of activities. During the six days there will be live cooking demos, tastings of wine and food, workshops, charity competitions and live music in the Eduardo Ocón auditorium.

The different activities include the awarding of prizes for the best wines and goat's cheese, a popular spit-roasting of skewered sardines (espetada), the Día del Mayor (a special day for pensioners to visit the fair - many towns and villages run buses to attend), a visit by gourmet chefs and food traders from Ávila and a competition between some of the best amateur cooks to uphold the traditional cuisine of Malaga - a kind of 'Malaga Masterchef'.

The fair was officially announced on Wednesday this week by the vice-president of Malaga's provincial authority (Diputación), Cristóbal Ortega, who commented that this great fair "represents a very important boost for the food production sector and the economy of our towns, an event in which it is estimated to double the total sales figure of last year, which reached one million euros."

Programme of activities

The fair will get under way on Wednesday 4 December at 12.30pm, after which the prizes will be awarded to the winners of the best DO Málaga and Sierras de Málaga wines and the best goat's cheese in the province. During the first day there will also be a visit from Malaga main sports players and celebrities, a tasting of extra virgin olive oil and Kraken will teach how to cook creative tapas.

Thursday will be the day for the elderly and the fair will be visited by some 500-plus elderly people from villages and towns with less than 20,000 inhabitants. Among other activities there will be a popular hot chocolate feast, a zambombá (flamenco Christmas songs) and chef Samuel Perea will present his book 'La Memoria Gastronómica de Málaga'.

Friday will begin with a tasting of local wines accompanied by espetos (skewered sardines spit-roasted on a fire) and will continue with a workshop in which the tricks of the trade will be revealed to make the best 'espeto malagueño'. In the afternoon there will be coffee-making and cocktail workshops.

Saturday's activities will be dedicated to the province of Ávila, which has been invited to the fair this year. Among others, cheeses and wines from this region will be tasted and a cookery show will be held by chef Carlos Casillas. From Malaga Maychoco will be presenting its latest chocolates.

Sunday will be dedicated to the little ones. There will be a performance by Peneque el Valiente, a Christmas cookies workshop and a workshop where they will learn how to make mini burgers made with 'Rulo Malagueño' (Malaga-style sausagemeat). In the afternoon, the great battle of the cooks upholding the best of Malaga's dishes is scheduled to take place, when the final of this first Malaga cooking competition organised by Sabor a Málaga will be held, pitting the bravest amateur cooks against each other.

Finally, Monday will be the day for the youth. The morning will begin with a professional ham-cutting competition and will continue with a performance by Encarni Navarro and her flamenco zambombá. In the afternoon there will be an introductory workshop on wine tasting and the principles of postureo, where participants will learn the basics of how to look good in front of a bottle of wine. Finally, the chef from Bocaná, Elias Tang, will teach visitors a couple of tricks as to how to look like a pro with your home cooking with just some simple tapas.