Days numbered for electric scooters for rent: this is how the concessions will be revoked in Malaga

The Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, has announced that the administrative procedure has started to prohibit seven personal mobility vehicle (PMV) and pedal-assisted bicycle sharing companies from parking on the streets. The seven companies operating in the city have their days numbered, and although they have the chance to appeal within ten days, the determination of the council is clear.

It is the mobility department, led by councillor Trinidad Hernández, which has initiated the procedure. In six of the cases, there are breaches of conditions. In the remaining one, the concession has not been enforced.

They correspond to authorisations granted in December 2022. The authorised companies are Dott, Bolt, Lime, VOI, Link, Tier and Bird. It should be noted that these permits, in addition to being limited to a certain number of VMPs and pedal-assist bicycles (192 VMPs to each of the companies and 300 bicycles to Dott, 325 to Bolt and 75 to VOI), also provided that they could be revoked or modified at any time, for reasons of public interest, without the holder being entitled to any compensation or indemnification.

Similarly, they also alluded to the fact that the vehicles specified and identified in the resolution issued to each company were expressly authorised, and the companies assumed responsibility for the improper parking of the VMPs and bicycles, whether it was carried out by the company itself or by users of the service. In fact, between 2020 and the beginning of 2024, 10,386 fines were imposed on electric scooters in the city. Of these, almost half corresponded to incorrect parking, so it is logical to think that these penalties have fallen on the companies. However, revenue has been very low during this period: the amount collected from individuals by Gestrisam totals 343,360 euros, and from companies, 312,910 euros.

After detecting certain non-compliances by the authorised companies, the mobility department initiated, ex officio, a procedure to verify the degree of compliance with the obligations and conditions to which each of them are expressly subject. It has been the Local Police that has investigated the breaches.

Scooters account for five per cent of accidents in the city, 83 per cent of which, according to data from the Local Police, are the responsibility of the person on the scooter, which has always been on the agenda of controversy and the focus of numerous debates on mobility in full council sessions.