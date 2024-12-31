The clockmaker in charge of the New Year's Eve chimes in Malaga: 'It's like turning on the Christmas lights in Calle Larios'

Juan Soto Malaga Tuesday, 31 December 2024, 10:20

José Luis Correa is approaching the end of year celebrations with a mixture of feelings ranging from excitement to stress. His work, no doubt, demands it. José Luis is in charge of setting the time on the clock in Plaza de la Constitución, and thus ensuring that all the people of Malaga enter the new year on the right foot (and on time). "It is a very important task because it is an act that is deeply rooted in our culture," he said.

The man who maintains the clock with which thousands of Malagueños will eat their grapes this Tuesday confesses that on the one hand he is pleased because it brings something to the people of Malaga. On the other hand, it brings him stress and uncertainty, because it is important "that nothing goes wrong". "It's like turning on the Christmas lights in Calle Larios," he explained.

José Luis checks the clock every week of the year, although in the weeks leading up to the big event, he does so more frequently. Today he will give it a final check one hour before 2025 begins. "This year I'd even like to eat my grapes in the square because I've never done it before," he said.

This year, the clock in the Plaza de la Constitución will have LED lighting for the first time

The routine maintenance of the machinery involves cleaning and lubricating it once every seven days. However, attention must also be paid to the electric motor used for winding it, and also to possible breakdowns. Although it is usually a very stable time-keeper, last November it required a more complete overhaul because the tooth of a wheel deteriorated and the clock stopped.

This year the clockmaker has replaced the interior lighting with LED lights to reduce electricity consumption. Although almost imperceptible from the square, the new lights are a little whiter and, of course, more efficient.

The clock with which the people of Malaga will eat their grapes and welcome 2025 is relatively modern, dating back to the 1960s. Initially, it had a completely mechanical mechanism, but years later, a rotor was added to make it electro-mechanical, enabling it to wind itself when it is running low on power.

A New Year's wish

Refer, José Luis' company, has been maintaining the clock for five years, when Manolo Roldán, the previous clockmaker, retired. At that time, Malaga city council put out a public tender for the maintenance of both the city hall clock and the clock in the square, which José Luis' company won.

He explains that for them it is a very special moment and that they live it with great enthusiasm. "It's a very cool moment, very rooted in our culture and in which we all make our wishes and ask for peace in the world." Moreover, the fact that they are the 'official' clockmakers of the city helps them to make a name for themselves. "During this time I get a lot of calls from friends and colleagues asking me not to make a mistake," he jokes.

As has been mentioned, he also maintains the town hall clock, a jewel from the beginning of the 20th century "that works just like the first day". José Luis considers that both jobs give him more joy than sorrow and hopes to continue guiding the time of the people of Malaga for many more years to come. At least another five.