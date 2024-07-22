Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Black Eyed Peas perform at their first concert in Malaga.

Ver 12 fotos
The Black Eyed Peas perform at their first concert in Malaga. Hugo Cortés
Entertainment

The Black Eyed Peas win over Malaga

The American band combined their classic hits with newer releases as they won over the crowd with their nods to Spain

Víctor Rojas

Malaga

Monday, 22 July 2024, 15:00

Opciones para compartir

"Let's get it started". The Black Eyed Peas took to the stage last night to perform their first concert in Malaga city - the most anticipated moment of the night. For an hour and a half, they sang a combination of their classic hits and newer releases at Selvatic Fest, at the Málaga Forum, in front of more than 8,000 people. This was the festival's third sold out show this summer. The group threw their own party, with dances to their best-known hits, interactions with the crowd and nods to Spain.

The largely foreign audience clearly loved the band's hip hop anthems, performed mainly in the first half of the show, as well as enjoying the complicity they had with the audience. The band members made an effort to utter a few words in Spanish. "¿Qué pasó Málaga?" ("What's up, Malaga?") and "¿Dónde está mi gente?" ("Where are my people?") were some of the phrases which received cheers from the crowd. "Mi español no es muy bien, pero yo hablar por mí corazón para ti. Me gusta España mucho, gracias para todos for coming tonight."

There was no shortage of Latin tunes during the show either, which included songs such as 'Mamacita', made popular by Puerto Rican singer Ozuna. The next part of the gig involved solo sets by Will.i.am, Apl.de.Ap and Taboo, "the Latin blood of the Black Eyed Peas". J. Rey Soul, who replaced Fergie after she left the band in 2017, also shone.

The Black Eyed Peas took to the stage almost an hour late, at 10.54pm, for their hotly anticipated gig, with people from Malaga and surrounding towns looking forward to it since it was announced. Some complaints about the show's lateness could be heard. "What time are you going to leave? We have to work tomorrow." This was a frequently repeated sentiment, as the set was meant to start at 10pm. According to the festival's public address system, the delay was caused by "technical issues".

This did not prevent the audience from leaving the concert feeling overwhelmingly positive about the experience, especially because the band made an effort to show their appreciation for Malaga. At the end of the concert, after performing hits such as 'Where Is The Love', the song that gave them international fame, and 'I Gotta Feeling', they wore a Málaga CF t-shirt with the band's name on it, and ended the concert waving a Spanish flag to celebrate their love for the country.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol beach will need another 7,000 cubic metres of sand in one of the darkest periods in its history
  2. 2 Malaga's La Rosaleda stadium selected as 2030 World Cup venue
  3. 3

    Papers from Napoleon's invasion of Malaga turn up at a Costa del Sol flea market
  4. 4 Plans on track for Malaga province's first 'greenway' leisure route
  5. 5 New Fuengirola memorial does not please all sides
  6. 6 Passengers greeted to stroke of good luck when they land at Malaga Airport
  7. 7 English and Spanish bury rivalry to enjoy Take That in Marbella
  8. 8 Ernest Hemingway and his crazy birthday party in Malaga
  9. 9

    Supermarket wines
  10. 10 Pia Beck: 'A shining light' in Torremolinos

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad