The Black Eyed Peas win over Malaga

Víctor Rojas Malaga Monday, 22 July 2024, 15:00 | Updated 15:39h.

"Let's get it started". The Black Eyed Peas took to the stage last night to perform their first concert in Malaga city - the most anticipated moment of the night. For an hour and a half, they sang a combination of their classic hits and newer releases at Selvatic Fest, at the Málaga Forum, in front of more than 8,000 people. This was the festival's third sold out show this summer. The group threw their own party, with dances to their best-known hits, interactions with the crowd and nods to Spain.

The largely foreign audience clearly loved the band's hip hop anthems, performed mainly in the first half of the show, as well as enjoying the complicity they had with the audience. The band members made an effort to utter a few words in Spanish. "¿Qué pasó Málaga?" ("What's up, Malaga?") and "¿Dónde está mi gente?" ("Where are my people?") were some of the phrases which received cheers from the crowd. "Mi español no es muy bien, pero yo hablar por mí corazón para ti. Me gusta España mucho, gracias para todos for coming tonight."

There was no shortage of Latin tunes during the show either, which included songs such as 'Mamacita', made popular by Puerto Rican singer Ozuna. The next part of the gig involved solo sets by Will.i.am, Apl.de.Ap and Taboo, "the Latin blood of the Black Eyed Peas". J. Rey Soul, who replaced Fergie after she left the band in 2017, also shone.

The Black Eyed Peas took to the stage almost an hour late, at 10.54pm, for their hotly anticipated gig, with people from Malaga and surrounding towns looking forward to it since it was announced. Some complaints about the show's lateness could be heard. "What time are you going to leave? We have to work tomorrow." This was a frequently repeated sentiment, as the set was meant to start at 10pm. According to the festival's public address system, the delay was caused by "technical issues".

This did not prevent the audience from leaving the concert feeling overwhelmingly positive about the experience, especially because the band made an effort to show their appreciation for Malaga. At the end of the concert, after performing hits such as 'Where Is The Love', the song that gave them international fame, and 'I Gotta Feeling', they wore a Málaga CF t-shirt with the band's name on it, and ended the concert waving a Spanish flag to celebrate their love for the country.