Malaga city taxi fares set to increase in new year

Taxi fares in Malaga city will rise again next year. The new pricing structure will be put to the vote at the city's urban planning and mobility commission to be held on Tuesday 10 December. On average, the increase is 4.5%, although there are specific journeys in which they will go up slightly more.

Tariff one

Under Tariff one (working days from 6am to 10pm), the minimum fare will go from 4.20 euros to 4.39 euros; a flag down from 1.71 to 1.79 euros; the kilometre covered from 0.96 to one euro; and the waiting time from 21.82 to 23 euros.

Changes in tariff 2

Tariff changes partially. It will be for working days from 10pm to midnight except Fridays and the eve of public holidays; Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays from 6am to 10pm; the feria (fair) in August and Easter week from 6am to 8pm and Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve and 5 January for the Three Kings from midnight to 10pm.

In this fare, the minimum fare rises from 5.19 to 5.42 euros; the minimum fare rises from 5.19 to 5.42 euros; the minimum fare rises from 2.10 to 2.19 euros; the minimum fare rises from 1.16 to 1.21 euros per kilometre; the waiting time rises from 26.90 to 28 euros per kilometre; and the waiting time rises from 26.90 to 28 euros per hour.

The new tariff 3

Tariff three will apply on Fridays and the eve of public holidays from 10pm to midnight; on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays from midnight to 6am, and from 10pm to midnight. In addition, services provided on 24 and 31 December and 5 January from 10pm to midnight are included.

In this case, the minimum fare will be 6.18 euros; the flag-down charge will be 2.50 euros; 1.38 euros per kilometre; and 30 euros per hour of waiting time. The minimum services to Malaga airport will be 17.37 euros, 21.32 euros and 24.93 euros respectively, depending on the tariff.

Supplements

The supplement per suitcase will be 56 cents. The extra at official stops during the August fair will be 4.28. The service in adapted vehicles from the occupation of the fifth passenger seat is 2,70 euros.

A new introduction is a supplement of 10 euros to be applied for journeys to the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos regardless of the timetable. The same applies to the cruise ship station at the Levante dock, 9.13 euros.

Some of the proposals put forward by the Asociación Unificada de Autónomos del Taxi, based on a thorough economic study drafted by Cristóbal Girón, have been accepted. The document sets out in detail the costs and depreciations that affect the sector (CPI, insurance, fuel, working hours, useful life of the vehicle etc).

These proposals were submitted for hearing to other groups in the taxi sector, trade union associations and consumer associations. None of the other groups have submitted any objections to the new tariffs.