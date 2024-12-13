Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Nuria Triguero. Migue Fernández
SUR reporter Nuria Triguero wins Malaga city journalism award
Journalism

SUR reporter Nuria Triguero wins Malaga city journalism award

The journalist reports on business and finance affairs for Diario SUR, SUR in English and SUR Deutsche Ausgabe

Juan Soto

Malaga

Friday, 13 December 2024, 10:57

Journalist Nuria Triguero, who reports on business and finance affairs for Diario SUR, SUR in English and SUR Deutsche Ausgabe, has picked up one of Malaga city's top journalism awards.

The Ciudad de Málaga Premio de Periodismo was awarded for Triguero's feature Entrepreneurs for a new Malaga, a piece inspired by "four nerds" who are "normal people who do impossible things".

She shares the prize with Chema Rodríguez for a feature published in El Mundo about a Malaga entrepreneur who sold his business to Google.

The professional career prize went to photographer Cristina García Rodero, who currently has an exhibition in Malaga's Malagueta cultural centre; and Ser Málaga radio won the award for the promotion of Malaga with a podcast about Picasso.

