SUR journalist Nuria Triguero wins top City of Malaga award for her work

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 16:29

Diaro SUR journalist Nuria Triguero, whose work also features in and on the SUR in English newspaper and web site, has won the prestigious city of Malaga journalism award.

The awards, in their 15th year, are organised by Malaga city council and the Malaga press association (APM), with Caixabank as the sponsor. Triguero received the award in the category of city strategies for her report, Entrepreneurs for a new Malaga, which was published in Diario SUR newspaper on 20 February 2023.

The journalist shares the prize with Chema Rodríguez for his report, El virus de Bernardo que infectó y gustó a Google (Bernardo's virus that infected and pleased Google), which was published in the Crónica supplement of El Mundo on 12 November 2023.

Both journalists echo in their works one of the strategic aims of the city, innovation and entrepreneurship, and tell the story of key figures such as Bernardo Quintero, founder of Virustotal and director of security engineering at Google.

Alongside the SUR journalist and Rodrígiuez, photographer Cristina García Rodero also received an award for her "work aimed at strengthening the projection of Malaga".

Nuria Triguero

Triguero, who holds a degree in journalism from the University of Málaga (2003), has been editor of local news in SUR and coordinator of the supplement Empresas del SUR since 2010. Previously, she coordinated the economic supplement of the same Vocento newspaper. Finalist of the young economic journalist award (2013), she received a special mention in the seventh city of Malaga journalism awards in 2016.

Judging panel

This year, there were 17 candidates for the city of Malaga journalist award. The judging panel was made up of the general coordinator of communication of Malaga city council, Jesús Espino, president by delegation of the mayor, Francisco de la Torre; president of the APM, Elena Blanco; vice-president of the APM, Teresa Santos; head of communication at CaixaBank in Andalucía, Óscar Álvarez; director of the department of journalism at the University of Malaga (UMA), Bernardo Gómez; professor of Journalism at the UMA, Bella Palomo; and general director of communication of the city council, María Fajardo.

The 15th city of Malaga journalism awards ceremony will take place at city hall on Wednesday 11 December at 8pm and the event will be broadcast live on the Canal Málaga municipal television channel.