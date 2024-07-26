Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Moment of the explosion.
Moment of the explosion. SUR
112 incident

This was the moment a camping gas cyclinder spectacularly exploded at a flat in Malaga

The blast could be heard across the city. A Local Police officer had to be treated for injuries and two neighbours of the property were treated for anxiety attacks

Juan Cano

Malaga

Friday, 26 July 2024, 11:49

A fire that originated inside a house in the La Palmilla district of Malaga resulted in the the explosion of a camping gas cylinder, causing a loud bang that was heard in many parts of the city. The incident happened at around 4.50am on Thursday 25 July. Several fire brigade crews and Local Police officers rushed to the building in Calle Ebro after a blaze broke out in a property.

State of the property after the fire and explosion.
State of the property after the fire and explosion. @encierrobombmlg

The fire left the home completely engulfed in flames in a matter of minutes and ended up causing the strong explosion due, according to the first reports, to a camping gas cylinder that was stored inside the flat.

Sources reported that a Local Police officer had to be treated for injuries and two neighbours of the property had to be treated for anxiety attacks.

