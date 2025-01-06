Seventy-year-old man arrested after flatmate shot dead in Malaga

Juan Cano Malaga Monday, 6 January 2025, 11:56

A 70-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead his flatmate in Malaga city. Residents of Calle Mateo Alemán in the Maqueda neighbourhood in the Campanillas area alerted police around 9.40pm on Saturday 4 January after hearing gunshots.

At first, they thought they were firecrackers, but then they saw a man rushing out of a house, which aroused their suspicions that the sounds they had heard were actually gunshots.

Police arrived and found the bloodied body of the 54-year-old victim, who had allegedly been killed with a shotgun. Officers identified the suspect and started searching the Santa Rosalía-Maqueda neighbourhood for him, as they knew he had fled on foot. They then found him inside a restaurant and arrested him. According to sources, he confessed to the crime.