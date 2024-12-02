Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The MA-20 at the entrance to the Carlos Haya tunnel. Google Maps
Police investigate motorist after body found next to badly damaged scooter on busy Malaga motorway
112 incident

Guardia Civil officers are trying to clarify whether there was a hit-and-run incident after which the suspect fled the scene

Europa Press

Malaga

Monday, 2 December 2024, 13:01

Guardia Civil is investigating a possible reckless homicide vase with the suspect allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident after a body was discovered on the MA-20 motorway in Malaga beside a smashed-up scooter. The force said the alleged suspect is being investigated for driving under the influence of drugs as well as involuntary manslaughter.

A witness first phoned emergency services about 2am on Saturday 30 November, saying they had seen a person lying on the road next to a smashed scooter on the MA-20, at the entrance to the Carlos Haya tunnel heading in the direction of Cadiz.

Guardia Civil traffic units and paramedics then rushed to the scene where they found the body at the roadside.

