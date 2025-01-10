Round-the-world cruise voyage ship makes Malaga its first port of call

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 10 January 2025, 11:51 Compartir

Malaga was the first port of call for the MSC Magnifica, which is currently on a round-the-world voyage. This ship, which departed last Sunday from Barcelona, will visit a total of 46 destinations in 21 countries over the next four months, and the city was the first stop of this MSC World Cruise 2025, before crossing the Atlantic to the American continent.

The company said that among the passengers there are 157 Spaniards who will make their dream of travelling the world on this cruise come true. Eleven of them are Andalusian. The shipping company also added out that the crew also has Spanish representation: Iris, from Valencia, and Claudia, from Ciudad Real. It explained that "over four months, from 7 January to 7 May, passengers on board the MSC Magnifica will have the opportunity to explore some of the most fascinating places in the world".

The experience begins by discovering Mediterranean destinations such as Malaga, from where they will cross the Atlantic to the American continent. Specifically, it will head towards Brazil, where it will stop in Salvador de Bahía and spend the night in Rio de Janeiro, to continue on to places such as Buenos Aires, the Falkland Islands; Valparaíso and the End of the World train in Ushuaia. It will also call at the paradise islands of the Pacific, such as Tahiti, French Polynesia and the Cook Islands. In addition, passengers will be able to explore the coasts of New Zealand and Australia, before discovering the Maldives, the Seychelles and Madagascar. The route will end with stops in South Africa, Namibia, Senegal and Fuerteventura, before returning to the Mediterranean, completing this circumnavigation of the world.