File image of an ONCE lottery ticket seller. SUR
Lucky for some: Malaga punter scoops 500,000-euro daily draw jackpot prize after asking for ticket ending with the number 13
Gambling

Lucky for some: Malaga punter scoops 500,000-euro daily draw jackpot prize after asking for ticket ending with the number 13

Sergio Higueras Muñoz, an ONCE vendor, sold the winning ticket from his kiosk located on Avenida Ortega y Gasse Avenue in the city

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 28 August 2024, 19:42

There's no such thing as an unlucky number 13 for one resident of Malaga who deliberately asked a lottery vendor for a draw ticket ending with those digits and ended up winning 500,000 euros in the ONCE daily coupon draw on Tuesday 27 August.

Sergio Higueras Muñoz was the salesman who sold the winning ticket from his sales point located in Avenida Ortega y Gasset, number 109 in Malaga city.

This particular draw also deposited major prizes of 35,000 euros in towns in the Seville, Huelva and Cadiz provinces of Andalucía. The ONCE coupon of 27 August, dedicated to the Norman Festival of Foz (Lugo), also left some big prizes for lucky residents in Galicia, Castilla-La Mancha, Valencia, the Canary Islands and Catalonia.

The ONCE daily draw offers a prize of 500,000 euros for the winning number plus the series number and 49 prizes of 35,000 euros for the five digits of the winning number. In addition, 450 prizes of 250 euros for the first four digits and another 450 prizes for the last four digits; 9,000 prizes of 25 euros for the last three or first three digits; and the same for the first two and last two digits (six euros) and a refund of two euros for the first or last digit of the winning number.

ONCE coupons are "part of the social, safe, responsible and supportive lottery products of the organisation which, from their design to their sale, implements controls to neutralise uncontrolled consumption, expressly prohibits the sale to minors or consumption on credit, among other measures".

"The organisation maintains a responsibility to the public by promoting a responsible gambling policy with the most demanding evaluation and monitoring systems defined by the World Lottery Association and the European Lottery Association," it said.

