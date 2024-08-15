Overstretched Malaga animal shelter issues urgent plea for donated tins of pet food for abandoned animals

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Thursday, 15 August 2024, 17:05 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

An animal protection centre in Malaga is asking for help from the people of the city and along the Costa del Sol. This time La Protectora de Animales y Plantas de Málaga volunteers are asking for tins of pet food that will be given to sick dogs and cats at the shelter. The ¡Darnos la lata! campaign - 'give us a can' - will remain active until 7 September.

"We give the food to older animals, some of them without teeth, who can't chew their food, to give them their medication. We mix the medication with the pâté or tinned food to make sure they eat it," Carmen Manzano, president of the shelter, explained to SUR. For the duration of the initiative, members of will be able to collaborate at a series of points where they can buy the canned food the shelter needs:

- Protectora de Animales y Plantas (Camino de las Erizas, 4)

- Jardín de la Abadía Veterinary Clinic (Calle Rocío, 1).

- Gambrinus Manrique (Calle Manrique, 19).

- Emergency veterinary emergency clinic in the centre of Malaga (calle Pinzón, 8).

- Estefanía Ramírez hairdressers (Camino de Casabermeja, 36).

- Copycat Print Ciudad Jardín (Calle María Tubau, 26).

-Requima, El Vigo industrial estate, (Avenida Washington, 66)

The shelter is currently "oversaturated", according to Manzano, who also said that the animals are arriving "in worse and worse conditions". The shelter now has more than 340 dogs and 200 cats, when the actual capacity should be about 250 dogs and 180 cats. "We are operating beyond our means," she said.

Manzano explained that those interested, in addition to donating cans of food, can help in various ways: by becoming members, volunteers or even by adopting one of the abandoned animals to give it a home and a second chance in life.